UPDATE: Suspect in deadly shooting of 23-year-old identified; charged with murder

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left 23-year-old Cortez Houston dead on Blair Street in Jackson.

22-year-old Melsynvia Ward surrendered herself to police and has been charged with murder

Witnesses on the scene were heard crying out "this girl killed my son".

According to Deputy Chief James David with Jackson Police, they received a call at 9:13 a.m. about a man lying in the street.

When officers arrived, they found Houston, dead, laying in the street bleeding from the head.

The coroner says that Houston died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A motive has not been determined.

