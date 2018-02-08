Mississippi lawmaker pulls out handgun on House floor during debate

A Mississippi lawmaker pulled out a unloaded handgun and his concealed carry permit during a debate about House Bill 1083.

Rep. Charles Young Jr., D-Meridian, said legislative rules ban anyone other than law enforcement from carrying in Capitol.

House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.

Young says he wants clarification about the rules within the Capitol.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter Wednesday saying the conference opposes guns at sports venues.

The Legislative rule notes that only law enforcement can conceal carry in the building, but Judiciary B Chairman Andy Gipson says that changed in 2011 when enhanced conceal carry permits were created.

Despite an initial motion to reconsider the bill, it now moves to the Senate.

