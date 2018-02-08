Cortez Houston, 23

Cortez Houston, a 23-year-old black man, died Thursday Feb. 8, 2018, after a shooting on Bow Street near Blair Street, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

JPD Deputy Chief James David said the department received a call at 9:13 a.m. about a man laying in the street.

Officers arrived to the Bow Street location and found Houston dead.

Stewart said Houston died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses on the scene said a woman shot Houston, but police have not released any description of the shooter in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

