Ridgeland police link gas station robbery suspects to two other - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ridgeland police link gas station robbery suspects to two other armed robberies

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Tramaine Pettaway; Source: Ridgeland PD Tramaine Pettaway; Source: Ridgeland PD
Kenneth Lewis; Source: Ridgeland PD Kenneth Lewis; Source: Ridgeland PD
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ridgeland police have linked two arrested in a gas station robbery to two other armed robberies in Ridgeland.

Police say they could be linked to additional robberies as well in the coming days.

Tramaine Pettaway and Kenneth Lewis are being charged with three armed robberies.

