Stolen mail truck recovered, thief still at large

A mail truck went missing a few blocks from Sunset Drive in Jackson on Thursday. JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the mail carrier left the truck running and the vehicle was taken around 1 p.m.

The truck was located on Sunset Drive at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, just a few blocks away. Federal investigator Tony Robinson said a suspect remains on the run.

Postal inspectors are en route to recover the mail truck.

Robinson said anyone with information should call 1-877-876-2455.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

