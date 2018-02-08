Bond set for Ridgeland armed robbery suspects

Two suspected armed robbers made their initial appearance in Ridgeland Municipal Court Friday.

29-year-old Tramaine Pettaway and 28-year-old Kenneth Lewis have both been charged with three counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and felons in possession of a weapon.

The judge set bond for Pettaway at $1.285 million and $1 million for Lewis.

28-year old Kenneth Lewis and 29-year old Tramaine Pettaway arrive at Ridgeland Municipal Court this morning. They are charged with 3 armed robberies, aggravated assault, and felons in possession of a firearm. Judge sets bond at $1M for Lewis and $1.285M for Pettaway. pic.twitter.com/kRQDkshYp0 — Mike Evans (@crabblers) February 9, 2018

Ridgeland Police have linked the two robbery suspects to other similar crimes in the metro.

Police confiscated a handgun found on Pettaway and Lewis when they were arrested after fleeing officers after a robbery at Mac's Gas.

"Had it sent to the Mississippi Forensics Lab," said Lt. Brian Myers, with Ridgeland Police. "They quickly returned the ballistics as a match on that particular projectile that was fired into the victim at the Lake Harbor Liquor and Wine."

Police say they are charging both men with aggravated assault and robbery in the Lake Harbor Liquors case.

Tramaine Pettaway is being charged in another robbery at the same Mac's Gas from January 2, and there's more.

"I'm told other warrants have been issued in a robbery from Clinton and they have one in Brandon that is under investigation that I feel like they will probably charge these guys with the same," added Lieutenant Myers.

Ridgeland Police say local businesses are now safer with the two suspected robbers off the streets. They went in person and told the victims of the crimes they had solved the case.

"I think they had mixed feelings about the whole thing," said Lt. Myers. "They were severely traumatized by this so they didn't jump up and down for joy, but they were relieved these guys are off the street."

