Robbery suspects' gun connects them to liquor store shooting

Ridgeland police have linked two robbery suspects to other similar crimes in the metro. Police confiscated a handgun found on Tramaine Pettaway, and Kenneth Lewis when they were arrested after fleeing officers after a robbery at Mac's gas.

"Had it sent to the MS forensics lab," said Lt. Brian Myers. "They quickly returned the ballistics as a match on that particular projectile that was fired into the victim at the Lake Harbor Liquor and wine."

Police say they are charging both men with aggravated assault and robbery in the Lake Harbor Liquors case. Tramaine Pettaway is being charged in another robbery at the same Mac's gas from January 2nd, and there's more.

"I'm told other warrants have been issued in a robbery from Clinton and they have one in Brandon that is under investigation that I feel like they will probably charge these guys with the same," added Lieutenant Myers.

Ridgeland police say local businesses are now safer with the two suspected robbers off the streets. They went in person, and told the victims of the crimes, they had solved the case.

"I think they had mixed feelings about the whole thing," said Lt. Myers. "They were severely traumatized by this so they didn't jump up and down for joy but they were relieved these guys are off the street."

Both men are expected to make initial appearances in Ridgeland municipal court Friday morning.

