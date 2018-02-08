Severe drought persists along I-20 corridor in Mississippi

As strange as it may sound, drenching rains and a 5-inch snowfall in December have done little to diminish severe drought conditions in part of central Mississippi. The stretch of abnormal dryness runs along the i-20 corridor.

If this pattern were to persist, agricultural crops could be impacted.

We spoke with our Fox 40 Meteorologist, Patrick Ellis about the reasons behind the continued drought.

"We've been abnormally dry for quite some time across much of the state and along the I-20 corridor," said Fox 40 Meteorologist Patrick Ellis. "We're still running below normal as far as the season is concerned; about 1/3 of an inch for the season. but the issue is we're leading up from fall being dry."

Looking ahead much-needed rain is on the way, and according to the National Drought Monitor moderate to heavy rain, 1-2 inches, will provide additional drought relief.

