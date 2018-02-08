Hazlehurst Police looking for false pretense suspect

Forty-year-old Leonardius Walrickus Cistrunk of Holly Springs is wanted by the Hazlehurst Police Department for Felony False Pretense.

Cistrunk Met a woman in Hazlehurst through a mutual friend. The Mutual friend was involved in a relationship with Cistrunk

The female friend attempted to purchase a vehicle from Cistrunk a white Nissan Altima for 7,200 dollars. Cistrunk told the female she had to give him 1,400 dollars down.

The woman met Mr. Cisturnk in the parking lot of Bumpers Drive Inn in Hazlehurst where she gave him 1,400 hundred dollars in cash. The vehicle was promised to be delivered at a later date.

After numerous calls to Cistrunk to see when the vehicle would be delivered the vehicle was never delivered and the contact number was no longer answered.

Cistrunk is known to be in the Holy Springs area. He also has ties to Memphis.

If you have any information on Cistrunk, please call the Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181

