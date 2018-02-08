Jackson Public Schools' makeup schedule for city's water crisis draws mixed reactions

Jackson Public Schools' new makeup schedule for the days lost during the city's water crisis, is drawing mixed reactions from parents. Classes were canceled for seven days last month. Some parents agree with the plan, others wonder will it do more harm than good.

“I feel like that shouldn't have to make up due to the water issue. Whatever happened is God's work and we could do nothing about it,” said Jackson a parent.

For more than a week, JPS students were forced to miss class time due to weather and water issues. Now it is makeup time, and they will actually be making up more time than they missed. Some parents say they are not happy about it.

“ You can’t protest," said another parent. "It is nothing you can do about it, but I am concerned.”

Under the plan, the bulk of the missed school days will be made up by extending the school day by one hour for 39 days.

“I was just concerned about them eating because they are going to eat lunch at noon and my kids get hungry by 2:30 and they are ready to eat again, so maybe I figured we would have to send an extra snack,” said another Jackson Parent.

District officials say while the plan exceeds the students’ instructional time requirements, it is actually the best plan because the added time will be banked just in case there is another water crisis or bad weather event in Jackson and the students will spend more time learning in the classroom.

“I think it is good," said a parent. "They are making up that extra hour and they need that education, so I think it is good.”

“I don't want them to take away their spring break and they like to go to grandmothers in the summer, so I am good and what is an hour, what is an hour,” said another parent.

The district also points out that two inclement weather days and a Parent-Teacher Conference Day will make up three of the seven missed school days.

PREVIOUS STORY: JPS to extend school days to make up for time missed during water crisis

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.