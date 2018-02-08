Jackson State releases 2018 football schedule

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State University Athletics Department has announced its 2018 football schedule. JSU’s 11-game schedule features five teams with winning records and one that played in a bowl game.

The Tigers open the 2018 season on the road in three noted games in which JSU and the opponent are no strangers. The season opener is a historic meeting against Southern Miss on September 1 in Hattiesburg, MS. The two teams have met only twice (1987 and 2002).

One of the highlights of the schedule is the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on September 8. JSU and Tennessee State will meet for the 26th time in the annual clash at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The classic has become a southern tradition and one of the best football classics in the country. The 47,407 attendance figure from 2017 has the classic ranked No. 5 in the nation.

On September 15, the Tigers travel to Tallahassee, Florida to face the Florida A&M Rattlers. The two teams last squared off four years ago when JSU beat FAMU 22-17 on a game-winning Hail Mary in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers will open conference play on September 29 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in the home opener. The Tigers will host Alabama A&M in the 11th Annual W.C. Gordon Classic.

In the month of October, the Tigers will welcome back all alums including former gridiron standout Vincent Dancy, the first-year head coach of in-state rival Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers will host the Delta Devils for the 2018 homecoming game on October 13.The Tigers will then host North Alabama, in the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two programs on October 20.

The Tigers’ season home finale is set for November 3 when JSU hosts Prairie View A&M for senior day. The regular season finale will end in Lorman, Mississippi on November 17, as the Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves square off for in-state bragging rights.

The 2018 season will culminate with the 4th Annual Celebration Bowl in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 15.