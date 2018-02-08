More than 50 complaints of scammers posing as deputies came in to HCSO Thursday

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials are warning that the phone scammers are at it again.

“We have received over 50 complaints today from citizens that have been contacted by scammers posing as Hinds County Warrants Deputies, asking the target to go to a local Walgreens and obtain a Green-Dot money pack card to avoid being arrested and jailed,” said Major Pete Luke

Scammers are “spoofing” the number from where the call originates to indicate that the caller is calling from 601-857-2600. This is the actual phone number for the Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center.

The persons being targeted often feel they have no option but to cooperate and follow the scammer's instructions on obtaining a Green-Dot money card. This results in huge financial losses for the victim.

“Hang up on these callers, don’t fall victim to this scam,” added Major Luke. “Law Enforcement will never ask you to get a money card in order for you to avoid jail.”

If you have been contacted by telephone by anyone identifying themselves as a Hinds County Deputy, asking for money, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and report it.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.