Mail Truck Stolen and Recovered, Suspect(s) remain at large

It was around 1:00 Thursday afternoon when Jackson Police SGT. Roderick Holmes says a mail truck was stolen just a few blocks away from where it would later be recovered. A mail truck, he says, was left running when the mail man was out making a drop on his route.

"Now-a-days, you definitely have to stay prayed up," Jackson Resident, Breanna Smith said. "Even with law enforcement, I mean, crime it is at an all time high."

Police, later, located the postal van at Sunset Plaza Apartments with the keys locked inside. Smith says she and neighbors thought nothing of the truck being parked there. They just assumed someone in the apartment complex had gotten a package.

"I was like, well, he's doing his job, maybe he's talking to the person or whatever," Smith said. "But for somebody to steal a mail box truck, like, come on now. It's pretty ridiculous. All these jobs in Jackson, Mississippi.. That was stupid."

Right now, police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects.

Tampering with the mail, or in this case, stealing the the mail truck is a federal offense. To help solve this crime the postal service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. That number is: 877-876-2455