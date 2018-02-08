Suspect remains at large after stolen mail truck is recovered in Jackson

A mail truck went missing a few blocks from Sunset Drive in Jackson on Thursday. JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the mail carrier left the truck running and the vehicle was taken around 1 p.m.

"Now-a-days, you definitely have to stay prayed up," said Jackson resident Breanna Smith. "Even with law enforcement, I mean, crime it is at an all time high."

Police later located the postal van at Sunset Plaza Apartments with the keys locked inside.

Smith says she and neighbors thought nothing of the truck being parked there. They just assumed someone in the apartment complex had gotten a package.

"I was like, well, he's doing his job, maybe he's talking to the person or whatever," Smith said. "But for somebody to steal a mail box truck, like, come on now. It's pretty ridiculous. All these jobs in Jackson, Mississippi. That was stupid."

Right now, police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects.

Tampering with the mail, or in this case, stealing the the mail truck is a federal offense.

To help solve this crime the postal service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should call 1-877-876-2455.