M-Braves introduce new manager Chris Maloney

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Braves introduced its new manager today. 

Chris Maloney is a Jackson native and former Mississippi State Bulldog. 

Maloney joins the M-Braves after spending the last six seasons as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff. 

He's won over 1,300 games at the minor league level, and is the 7th manager in M-Braves history.
 

