M-Braves introduce new manager Chris Maloney

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Mississippi Braves introduced its new manager today.
Chris Maloney is a Jackson native and former Mississippi State Bulldog.
Maloney joins the M-Braves after spending the last six seasons as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff.
He's won over 1,300 games at the minor league level, and is the 7th manager in M-Braves history.
