State Supreme Court rulings uphold convictions and sentences in several well known cases

37 year old Joseph Patton convicted and sentenced to life in August, 2016 for the murder of his 63 year old uncle in Warren County. Officers found the victim with an ax lodged in his throat. Patton appeals claiming his trial was unfair because of the court's refusal to strike two prospective jurors who knew his uncle's son. The State Supreme Court upholds his conviction.

The Supreme Court is refusing to review the case of Aaron Lyons. 36 year old Lyons was convicted in a cold case murder in Brookhaven. He appealed his conviction for manslaughter and one count of armed robbery in the death of John Deere, who was shot three times outside his Brookhaven store in 2004. Lyons was sentenced in 2015 to 50 years. He will remain in prison.

24 year old Laqunn Gary, convicted for carjacking and capital murder in the shooting death of 17 year old Vizavian Trent Darby in Jackson in 2012. In his appeal he challenged the admission of his video confession. The Supreme Court rules against him. He is serving life without parole.

25 year old Demarico Wolf also known as Demarco Wolf was sentenced in Hinds County in 2016 to 40 years for Aggravated Assault, Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery in a Jackson case. In his appeal he claimed the county court sought to exclude African American males from the jury. The State Supreme Court will not hear the case, his conviction and sentence stand.

Ralph Edward Lloyd also known as "Dirt" will be 22 years old later this month. He was sentenced in 2016 to 35 years for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Canton. He wanted a new trial claiming his conviction was based solely on the testimony of an accomplice. The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence. The State Supreme court will not review the case.

