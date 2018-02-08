Jackson Police investigating homicide - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Police investigating homicide

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are on the scene of a homicide that occurred this evening near the Valley Street/Raymond Road intersection. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

No other details are available at this time but we have a crew on scene and are working to get you more information.

