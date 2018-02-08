Man shot to death at Citgo gas station identified

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Citgo gas station.

The coroner has identified the victim as 45-year-old Jinda Singh.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to what appeared to be a distress call. Once they arrived, officers were unaware of what had taken place but they discovered that a man had been shot.

A second man was still inside the store who officers later took into custody. He is believed to be a Hispanic male and investigators are utilizing interpreters in order to effectively communicate with the suspect.

Investigators are also interviewing witnesses and attempting to access store surveillance in order to determine what occurred. As a result, a motive is still unknown.

The man was shot multiple times. Police believe he was an employee at the store.

