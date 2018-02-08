One arrested and charged with murder in Citgo homicide

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Citgo gas station owner.

Police say that 30-year-old Hector Almendares Alvarado shot 45-year-old Sukhjinder Singh multiple times inside the gas station on Raymond Road.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to what appeared to be a distress call. Once they arrived, officers were unaware of what had taken place but they discovered that a man had been shot.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said that crucial information on this incident was gathered from a witness who was in the gas station when the shooting happened. Police say that this witness is believed to have kept the suspect at bay for a short time until police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.