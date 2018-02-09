One arrested in incident at Vicksburg Whataburger

One person is behind bars in connection with an incident at a Vicksburg Whataburger. Nineteen-year-old Kenneth Jackson, Jr. was arrested Thursday evening.

He’s facing assault charges after police say Wednesday morning, he hit someone with his car, then ran into a nearby Whataburger.

Cell phone video shows a man inside the facility waving a gun around.

The person hit the by the car suffered only minor injuries and no one was injured in the Whataburger.

Investigators say Jackson could face additional charges once he makes his initial court appearance Friday.

