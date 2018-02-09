Man shot multiple times on Woodbine St. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot multiple times on Woodbine St.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google maps Source: Google maps
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Jackson police, a man was shot multiple times on Woodbine Street at Fairhill Drive.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

According to Jackson police there is no suspect information right now.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly