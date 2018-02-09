Jinda Singh, 45

Jinda Singh, a 45-year-old Indian man, was shot and killed Feb. 8, 2018, at a gas station at the corner of Valley Street and Raymond Road, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Jackson police officers responded to what appeared to be a distress call.

Once they arrived, they discovered Singh had been shot multiple times.

Police believe Singh was an employee at the Citgo station.

A second man, still inside the store, was taken into custody by investigators.

Detectives are utilizing interpreters to effectively communicate with the Hispanic man, who has not been identified or charged at this point.

Officers are also interviewing witnesses and attempting to access store surveillance cameras to help shed light on what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

