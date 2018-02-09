Man arrested for pulling gun while stealing gym shorts from McComb Walmart

Wednesday night McComb Police arrested an armed robber at Walmart.

Around 7:15 p.m. the McComb Police Department responded to a call at the Walmart at Veterans Blvd. A loss prevention worker stated that a white man pulled a small caliber pistol out while he was being detained for shoplifting.

The loss prevention worker saw the man take some red gym shorts and put them in a backpack before trying to leave the store.

When the two loss prevention officers tried to stop the man, he pulled the gun out and pointed it at the officers while he ran out of the store.

He jumped into a 1999 Honda passenger car with an Amite County license plate with an unknown person driving.

The Amite County Sheriffs Department, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol, found the car at a home on New Hope Road in Gloster. The car was recovered and towed to the police department.

An 18-year-old female driver was detained for questioning.

During the investigation, 17-year-old Charles Connor Deschamps was identified as the suspect.

He turned himself into police the next day around 1:00 p.m. and was booked on armed robbery charge.He is being charged as an adult.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he was placed into the Pike County jail.

Deschamps arraignment is on Friday February 9 at 10 a.m. in McComb Municipal Court.

