JPD: 18-year-old stabbed in the chest shows up at hospital

A man who was stabbed in the chest showed up at a local hospital Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 12:30 p.m. after an 18-year-old was brought in with a stab wound to the chest.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department says he arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

#JPD is currently investigating the stabbing of a male who arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. The victim was suffering from a chest injury and is listed in stable condition. No suspect info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 9, 2018

The victim told officers that he was walking down McFadden Road near McDowell Road when he was suddenly assaulted by a small group of men.

One of the men stabbed the victim in the upper torso before they fled the scene.

He is listed in stable condition.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

