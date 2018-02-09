Flora police searching for man who tore ATM face off bank

Police are searching for a man who pulled an ATM face off the wall of a Flora bank.

According to Crime Stoppers, a lone black man, driving a 2009-2012 Chevrolet Malibu, silver or light gray in color with heavy damage on the passenger side, entered the drive through ATM at the Bank Of Yazoo Hwy 49 in Flora on February 3, just before 9:30 p.m.

The man used a screwdriver to take the ATM face off the wall of the bank. He was unable get away with any cash and left the bank in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or by clicking here.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

