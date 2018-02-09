TV Star's Mom speaks on abuse and ADHD

Becoming a mother of two at just 21 years-old, Andria Mayberry took on the most challenging role of her life, all while dealing with an abusive spouse.

"Once he abused me the first time, that was it," said Mayberry. "I decided to get away from it and raise him on my own. As far as him seeing his dad, he really didn't see his father because I was afraid."

Mayberry would give birth to the Empire TV Star just a few weeks after being abused by her son Bryshere Gray's father and the troubles didn't stop there.

Gray, better known as Yazz the Greatest, was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder at 3 years-old and by Kindergarten would also develop Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

"Some of the challenges was not being able to sit in his seat, keeping him safe," added Mayberry. "Sometimes, you know, they are very impulsive. They get into bad things and it was just trying to keep him safe, so I would have to bring him to work with me at times for 16 hours in a day because I was working two jobs."

Mayberry says overcoming her stigma with ADHD while also educating herself on its challenge and knowing the resources available is what ultimately got the star to where he is Today; a success that she, herself was able to thrive in.

Mayberry is, now, not only a single mom and survivor of domestic violence, but a manager, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and author.

