JPD investigating after 17-year-old girl kidnapped at JPS bus stop

Jackson Police are investigating a kidnapping that happened Friday morning at the corner of Langley Street and Winter Street.

Just before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to an area high school to assist JPS Campus Enforcement after the parent of a 17-year-old girl reported that their daughter had been abducted.

Officers were told that the victim was waiting for the school bus to arrive when she was forced into a dark colored vehicle against her will by a known man.

The man suspect then drove around with the victim and later released her near the school.

She was unharmed during the ordeal.

The victim told investigators the man was 20-year-old Illya Lawson.

Lawson is wanted for kidnapping and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lawson is asked to contact police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477)

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

