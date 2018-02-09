UPDATE: Arrest made in Langley Street kidnapping

Jackson Police have made an arrest in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl at the corner of Langley Street and Winter Street.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said that police charged 20-year-old Illya Lawson with kidnapping.

Lawson remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to an area high school to assist JPS Campus Enforcement after the parent of a 17-year-old girl reported that their daughter had been abducted by Lawson.

Officers were told that the victim was waiting for the school bus to arrive when she was forced into a dark colored vehicle against her will by Lawson.

Lawson then drove around with the victim and later released her near the school.

Law enforcement said she was unharmed during the ordeal.

Holmes said this investigation is ongoing.

