UPDATE: Second arrest made; third person wanted in Vicksburg apartment shooting

Vicksburg Police made a second arrest in connection with the apartment shooting that happened at the 900 block of China Street on Wednesday.

19-year-old Alexis Diane Harris was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Harris is being held at the Issaquena Correctional Facility and will be arraigned on Monday.

Vicksburg PD are still on the lookout for 20-year-old Deldrick Cliffvontae Harper in connection to this shooting. Harper is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Friday, 20-year-old Marvell Quashawn Amos was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the same shooting.

Law enforcement said Amos and one of the residents of the apartment, had an altercation earlier that day, and later officers stopped a car that witnesses described as the car which may have been involved in the shooting where Amos was the driver. After the search of the car, police discovered a handgun that has been reported stolen in Texas.

Bail has been set for $325,000 for Amos and will be bound over to the next grand jury.

If you have any information concerning this crime and asked to call Vicksburg Police Department at (601)636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)355-8477.

