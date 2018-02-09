Vicksburg PD: Man arrested for attempted aggravated assault and possession

On Friday, Vicksburg Police arrested a suspect involved in the shooting that happened at an apartment on the 900 block of China Street on Wednesday.

20-year-old Marvell Quashawn Amos was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Law enforcement said Amos and one of the residents of the apartment, had an altercation earlier that day, and later officers stopped a car that witnesses described as the car which may have been involved in the shooting where Amos was the driver. After the search of the car, police discovered a handgun that has been reported stolen in Texas.

Bail has been set for $325,000 for Amos and will be bound over to the next grand jury.

Sgt. Johnnie Edwards of the Vicksburg Police Department said although Amos was arrested, they expect more arrests in regards to this case.

If you have any information concerning this crime and asked to call Vicksburg Police Department at (601)636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.