Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in a Mississippi white-tailed deer

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
Jones County Sheriff's Investigators arrested a woman after she admitted using drugs while pregnant for a second time. Investigators visited the home of Tiffney L. Dement, 33, of Laurel, on Feb. 8, 2018, to pick her up on an indictment. Dement was visibly pregnant and admitted to snorting meth and taking pills while acknowledging that she was pregnant, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. Dement was not under a doctor's care, but...More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
