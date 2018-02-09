Flu outbreak remains widespread

The flu remains widespread in Mississippi and the CDC says there may be many more weeks to go nationwide.

While many are scrambling to get a flu shot, influenza continues to send people to medical clinics and hospitals for treatment.

"Number one, if you haven't got your flu shot they're still available to do that. I know it's later in the season a lot of times that's not when you think about that. It's still probably a good idea to get whatever protection you can." according to Dr. Scott Torrey with St. Dominic Medical Clinic in Madison.

The CDC has received reports of antiviral drug shortages in some places. Some Local clinics are running short of flu vaccines, this means patients may have to call more than one outpatient clinic or pharmacy.

Torrey added,"people die every year, but when you hear about the number of cases we are having, when you hear about the hospitals are full to the brim right now with the complications coming from, it is very concerned because it's so readily becomes contagious."



The flu is causing dangerous secondary infections.

"You want to take precautions because some of the strains out there are very detrimental to your health and definitely can be worse case scenarios. pneumonia, secondary infections, complications that way. you really need to take all precautions you can to prevent it," according to Dr. Torrey .

This means patients may have to call more than one outpatient clinics or pharmacies. Experts say these drugs are still available experts are hoping to reach a plateau, but fear this flu season may be even worse than anticipated.

