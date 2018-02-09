Mississippi State tickets for two women's basketball home games - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State tickets for two women's basketball home games are sold out

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
There's becoming more demand than supply to watch the number 2 team in women's basketball. Mississippi State announced Friday that tickets to the February 11th (Kentucky) and February 18th (Texas A&M) home games are sold out.

The Bulldogs are 25-0 this season, one of two undefeated teams left in the nation. The sellout streak is now at 3 including this past Monday's tilt with South Carolina.

MSU faces Kentucky Sunday at 1:00pm at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

