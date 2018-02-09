Mississippi State tickets for two women's basketball home games are sold out

There's becoming more demand than supply to watch the number 2 team in women's basketball. Mississippi State announced Friday that tickets to the February 11th (Kentucky) and February 18th (Texas A&M) home games are sold out.

Best fans in America? Best fans in America.



Our next two home games against Kentucky and Texas A&M are SOLD OUT!#HailState pic.twitter.com/Px8V1ufpeg — MSU W. Basketball (@HailStateWBK) February 9, 2018

The Bulldogs are 25-0 this season, one of two undefeated teams left in the nation. The sellout streak is now at 3 including this past Monday's tilt with South Carolina.

MSU faces Kentucky Sunday at 1:00pm at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

