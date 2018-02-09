200k bond set for Vicksburg man accused of running over his girlfriend

Bond is set at $200,000 for Kenneth Lee Jackson Jr. Vicksburg Police say the 19-year-old assaulted his girlfriend with a car and waved a gun inside a restaurant and it was all caught on camera.

Investigators say Wednesday's incident where a 31-year-old woman was hit by with her car by her 19-year-old boyfriend all started over the radio volume in the car.

“It is sad. It is a blessing that the young lady didn't get hurt. She could have been killed,” said Investigator Johnnie Edwards.

Edwards says the story behind this now viral video is Jackson reportedly got upset after his girlfriend and her son jumped out of the car after he refused to turn the volume down in the car.

Edwards says he nearly ran over his girlfriend, jumped out the car with a gun to fight her son, and the fight then spilled into the Whataburger.

“A customer was like they are fighting, they are fighting and then we saw him speeding off that is it,” said a witness.

“People snap. It happens,” said Another Witness.

Jackson is now facing a felony domestic violence aggravated assault charge. Investigator Edwards says he is no stranger to domestic violence.

“He had two other charges of domestic violence," added Edwards. "I can't say right now that it's against this young lady.

Edwards also points out that domestic violence cases are increasing in the city and people have to find other ways to channel anger.

“Think before you act,” said Edwards.

