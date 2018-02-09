200k bond set for Vicksburg man accused of running over his girlfriend

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>