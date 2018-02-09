Dwan Wakefield will be tried as adult in Kingston Frazier murder and kidnapping

Madison County D.A. Michael Guest confirms Dwan Wakefield will be tried as an adult in the kidnapping and murder of 6 year old Kingston Frazier.

Guest tells MSNewsNow Wakefield was certified an adult by the Madison County Youth Court Thursday. Wakefield who was 17-years-old when Frazier was murdered, has been freed on a 250 thousand dollar bond.

D'Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping in the case Monday. Washington's attorney says Byron McBride, who investigators believe shot Kingston, showed photos of the child's body to his client and Wakefield on his cell phone.

