Silver Alert issued for missing Durant man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Karl Oran Hunter of Durant.

Mr. Hunter is described as a black male six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, February 8 at about 5:00 p.m. at the Baptist Medical Center in the 1200 block of North State Street in Jackson.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a white hat and a blue hoodie. He was traveling in a white 2008 Lincoln Towncar bearing Mississippi license plate HLT 214.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Karl Oran Hunter contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.

