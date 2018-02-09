MBN: Brookhaven man suspected of selling opioids, other drugs

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is trying to locate a Brookhaven man who is suspected of selling opioids, and other drugs.

Director John Dowdy said 38-year-old Adrian Reed was not home when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday. Inside the residence, were several drugs and weapons including 147 grams of cocaine, 414 grams of marijuana, 46 dosage units of oxycodone and three firearms.

In addition to facing a violation of probation charge, Reed faces multiple drug charges including possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Adrian Reed are asked to contact local law enforcement or MBN at 1-800-844-NARC.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved