Mississippi College sweeps twinbill, starts season 4-1

Press Release from Mississippi College Athletics

The Mississippi College baseball team logged a twinbill sweep on Friday, Feb. 9 over Missouri S&T. The Choctaws (4-1) topped S&T 8-3 in the opening game and followed with a walk-off, 5-4, victory over the Miners (0-2) in the nightcap.

GAME ONE

Turning Point

Leading 5-3 through four innings, the Choctaws picked up two runs in the sixth inning to re-establish their four-run lead. After Ty Alderman led off the inning with a triple, Sykes delivered a RBI single to score Alderman. Grant Barber added a one-out, RBI single to help extend the lead.

Inside the Box Score

Four Choctaws collected multiple hit efforts in the game led by Ty Alderman going 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. Kyle Smith, Grant Barber, and Hunter Sykes each collected a pair of hits.

Barber and Hunter Wilson each logged a pair of RBI for the only multi-RBI performances.

Brandon Kennedy picked up the win on the mound with 2.2 innings of work in relief. Kennedy struck out three with one hit allowed.

Inside the Flow

MC garnered five runs in their first two trips to the plate. The Choctaws posted a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. The first inning witnessed a nearly 40-minute rain delay.

Smith and Wilson logged RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning to assist in extending the lead to 5-1 after two complete frames.

The Navy and Gold danced around danger in the first two innings leaving the bases loaded and holding the Miners to just one run.

S&T nipped into the deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.

MC regained the four-run lead in the bottom of the sixth as Sykes and Barber each posted RBI singles.

Alderman posted the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a RBI single up the middle that scored Luke Yancey.

Noteworthy

Four Choctaws took the bump in the contest and combined for seven strikeouts led by starter Zack Ingram and Kennedy with three each. Ryan Lane, who pitched the final inning, added the remaining strikeout.

The Miners left 13 runners on base in the contest.

Each team collected 11 hits in the game.

GAME TWO

Turning Point

Barber delivered a walk-off, RBI sacrifice fly to right field to clinch the win for the Choctaws. MC loaded the bases in the eighth setting up the victory.

Inside the Box Score

Smith, Brandon Broussard and Sykes posted multi-hit efforts in the win.

Barber and Sykes added the only two multi-RBI efforts.

Shelby Craddock pitched the final two innings in the win. Craddock fanned a pair and allowed one run on two hits.

Inside the Flow

MC scored the first two runs of the game and maintained the lead until S&T tied the contest at 2-all in the fourth.

The Miners took their first lead in the top of the sixth on a RBI single from Cameron Burk.

MC tied the contest in the bottom of the seventh as Smith scored on a passed ball.

S&T regained the lead in the top of the eighth, but the Choctaws rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

Sykes knotted the contest at 4-all with a single to left field to score Broussard.

After Smith was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs, Barber drove a sac fly into right field to score Dylan Duplechain, who was in to pinch run for Alderman.

Noteworthy

The extra inning affair was the first of the season for the Choctaws.

MC starter Hunter Mullis struck out a season-high seven batters in four innings on the bump. Mullis allowed two runs on five hits and walked a pair.

Three hurlers took the mound for the Navy and Gold and combined for 12 strikeouts.

Missouri S&T left nine runners on the bags.

Mississippi College stranded 11 runners in the game.

Next Up

Mississippi College returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 10 as it hosts Missouri S&T in the final doubleheader of the four-game series. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.