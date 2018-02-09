Delta State baseball coach Mike Kinnison earns 900th career win

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

No. 1 Delta State University (3-1) held on for a 3-2 win over Ouachita Baptist University (2-4) to give head coach Mike Kinnison his 900th career win on Friday at Rab Rodgers Field.



Senior Clay Casey delivered a two-run single in the fifth that proved to be the difference while helping Kinnison improve his career record to 900-289-2 in his 22nd season.



HOW IT HAPPENED



Justin Nussbaum singled and came around to score on an Emil Ellis RBI ground out to give the Statesmen a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Jakahari Howell delivered a one-out double and advanced to third on a passed ball in the bottom of the third for OBU, but the scoring threat ended with a strikeout and a diving catch in right by Clay Casey.

The Green-and-White pushed the lead to 3-0 on a Casey single through the left side to score Ellis and Brian Lane.

Ouachita loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but DSU had the answer. Third baseman Nick Morgan snagged a line drive and stepped on third for a double play, and Peyton White got a strikeout to end the frame and end the threat.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2 on a two-run home run to left field by Tyler Riebock in the eighth.

White worked a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win for the Statesmen.



ON THE MOUND



Hayden Davey (1-1) scattered five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings and struke out seven to earn his first win as a Statesmen.

Tyler Duck (0-2) pitched six innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits with three walks to take the loss for OBU.

White worked the final three innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on one hit with two strikeouts to earn his second save of the campaign.



NOTEABLES



Mike Kinnison claimed win number 900 to improve his record to 900-289-2 in his 22 nd season at the helm of the Statesmen.

season at the helm of the Statesmen. Davey registered a career-high seven strikeouts to surpass his five strikeouts in the season opener against Lynn University (2.2.18).

Nussbaum finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and Casey had two RBIs to lead DSU at the plate.

Popovich, Ellis and Josh Russell also collected hits for the Statesmen.

Davey and White combined for nine strikeouts, which is the second most this season by the Statesmen pitching staff. The Diamond Statesmen recorded 13 against Nova Southeastern (2.3.18).

Ouachita Baptist went 1-for-21 with runners on base and stranded 10. Eight of those 10 runners stranded were left in scoring position.

The win was the second straight win for the Statesmen at Rab Rodgers Field as they improved to 49-17 all-time in the series.



UP NEXT

