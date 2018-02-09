Delta State baseball coach Mike Kinnison earns 900th career win

WLBT
Press Release from Delta State Athletics
No. 1 Delta State University (3-1) held on for a 3-2 win over Ouachita Baptist University (2-4) to give head coach Mike Kinnison his 900th career win on Friday at Rab Rodgers Field.
Senior Clay Casey delivered a two-run single in the fifth that proved to be the difference while helping Kinnison improve his career record to 900-289-2 in his 22nd season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Justin Nussbaum singled and came around to score on an Emil Ellis RBI ground out to give the Statesmen a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
- Jakahari Howell delivered a one-out double and advanced to third on a passed ball in the bottom of the third for OBU, but the scoring threat ended with a strikeout and a diving catch in right by Clay Casey.
- The Green-and-White pushed the lead to 3-0 on a Casey single through the left side to score Ellis and Brian Lane.
- Ouachita loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but DSU had the answer. Third baseman Nick Morgan snagged a line drive and stepped on third for a double play, and Peyton White got a strikeout to end the frame and end the threat.
- The Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2 on a two-run home run to left field by Tyler Riebock in the eighth.
- White worked a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win for the Statesmen.
ON THE MOUND
- Hayden Davey (1-1) scattered five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings and struke out seven to earn his first win as a Statesmen.
- Tyler Duck (0-2) pitched six innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits with three walks to take the loss for OBU.
- White worked the final three innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on one hit with two strikeouts to earn his second save of the campaign.
NOTEABLES
- Mike Kinnison claimed win number 900 to improve his record to 900-289-2 in his 22nd season at the helm of the Statesmen.
- Davey registered a career-high seven strikeouts to surpass his five strikeouts in the season opener against Lynn University (2.2.18).
- Nussbaum finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and Casey had two RBIs to lead DSU at the plate.
- Popovich, Ellis and Josh Russell also collected hits for the Statesmen.
- Davey and White combined for nine strikeouts, which is the second most this season by the Statesmen pitching staff. The Diamond Statesmen recorded 13 against Nova Southeastern (2.3.18).
- Ouachita Baptist went 1-for-21 with runners on base and stranded 10. Eight of those 10 runners stranded were left in scoring position.
- The win was the second straight win for the Statesmen at Rab Rodgers Field as they improved to 49-17 all-time in the series.
UP NEXT
- DSU plays Henderson State at Clyde Berry Field in game two of the day-night twinbill at 6:30 p.m.