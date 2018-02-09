Callaway puts up triple digits in win over Provine - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway puts up triple digits in win over Provine

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
We had a JPS matchup on the final night of the regular season. It's always a packed gym when Callaway and Provine meet, and Friday was no exception.

The Chargers racked up their most points of the year in a 102-80 victory over the Rams. David Sanders crew improves to 21-5.

