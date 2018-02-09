Callaway puts up triple digits in win over Provine

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We had a JPS matchup on the final night of the regular season. It's always a packed gym when Callaway and Provine meet, and Friday was no exception.
To the surprise of no one, the gym is packed for Callaway/Provine pic.twitter.com/3LKfKezlMS— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 10, 2018
The Chargers racked up their most points of the year in a 102-80 victory over the Rams. David Sanders crew improves to 21-5.
