Bianco, Cannizaro, & Berry talk Big 3 baseball a week before Ope - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Bianco, Cannizaro, & Berry talk Big 3 baseball a week before Opening Day

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

There's hope on the horizon after gloomy weather this week. We're a week away from Opening Day in college baseball.

#9 Ole Miss, #12 Mississippi State, and #21 Southern Miss all enter the season in the Top 25. We'll go around the horn with the Big 3 skippers.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly