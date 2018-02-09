Bianco, Cannizaro, & Berry talk Big 3 baseball a week before Opening Day

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
There's hope on the horizon after gloomy weather this week. We're a week away from Opening Day in college baseball.
#9 Ole Miss, #12 Mississippi State, and #21 Southern Miss all enter the season in the Top 25. We'll go around the horn with the Big 3 skippers.
Great day in Oxford for an @OleMissBSB scrimmage while construction continues. #OleMissBaseball #HottyToddy @OleMissAF @CDFLsports pic.twitter.com/SxVeyvWmcR— ICM (@ICM_LLC) February 9, 2018
Hey!!!!— Andy Cannizaro ?? (@CoachCannizaro) February 9, 2018
We play in 1 week!!!!
Let’s goooooo!!!!!!#HailState??
Big League Chew and Seeds time for our Dawg fans!!!
The Magic at The Pete is back in 7 days. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/NojuwroBc4— SouthernMissBaseball (@SouthernMissBSB) February 10, 2018
