Dam break washes cars off Highway 49 in Rankin County

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.
The dam gave way and a wall of water rushed across all four lanes of U.S. Highway 49. There were some vehicles swept from the roadway but no injuries are being reported.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, Rankin County EOC Director, Mike Word and other law enforcement officers are on the scene.
