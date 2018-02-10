UPDATE: First responders clear debris from Hwy 49; children not harmed from Piney Woods School Dam break in Rankin County

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirmed a dam break that happened late Friday night at the five-acre pond on the Piney Wood Country Life School's property just north of their front entrance.

First responders, including Rankin County Board of Supervisors Engineer, and Simpson County Sheriff's Department and EOC arrived on the scene to find two disabled cars on the Highway 49 and a large amount of debris covering the roadway.

Officials from Piney Woods informed responders that the dam on a lake by the school had failed and the lake was completely emptied.

The occupants of the two cars were not injured. One vehicle was completely disabled from water damage. A witness in one of the cars stated that she was traveling north on U.S. 49 when a wall of waist high water came across the highway pushing her car to the side of the road.

Investigators from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Dam Safety Division are currently investigating the cause of the breach.

Officials from the Piney Woods School worked closely with first responders to ensure that of all children on campus were not in danger.

The dam gave way and a wall of water rushed across all four lanes of U.S. Highway 49. There were some vehicles swept from the roadway but no injuries are being reported.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved