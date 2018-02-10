Shooting at downtown nightclub leaves one injured - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Shooting at downtown nightclub leaves one injured

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff's Department is investigating a late-night shooting that happened at the Freelon's Bar and Groove on the 400 block of Mill Street in downtown Jackson.

Major Pete Luke said one person was shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and this investigation is ongoing.

