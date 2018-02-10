Damaged pole leaves 650 members without power in Pearl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Damaged pole leaves 650 members without power in Pearl

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Southern Pine Electric company is reporting the outage for over 650 members off Interstate-20 in Pearl.

Communications Director Brock Williamson says a pole with "a three phase line on it broke in half." Williamson added that the "cause is unknown for why it broke as of right now"

