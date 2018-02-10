Jackson Public School District holds job fair

The Jackson Public School District is looking for new hires. They held a job fair Saturday at Kirksey Middle School.

JPS has several spots to fill.

Forest Hill High School alone needs 8 more teachers.

"Those teachers that we hire on now can finish this year, then of course would be offered another contract for the '18-'19 school year," said Victor Ellis, the Principal of Forest Hill High School.

They won't take anyone off the street - you need specifically a 486 endorsement from the Mississippi Department of Education.

"Certified teachers, or teachers who are working on their certification, and that are interested in nurturing students, teaching students, and preparing them for life in general," said Principal Ellis.

The job fair lets potential hires meet with principals and other leaders from several schools to compare their favorites.

"Individuals that are interested in joining JPS can go to each school, to see what each school has to offer, what the vacancies are, and where they best fit in and can be the most effective," explained Principal Ellis.

JPS is looking most actively for people to teach core subjects - math, science, social studies, and English - but they also have positions open for behavior specialists, speech pathologists, and more.

"We're looking for teachers who take ownership, going a step above in that aspect as well. So they're listening to students, listening to parents. Hearing their needs, knowing the data, and making informed decisions based on that," said Dr. Alvanette Buchanan, Principal of Murrah High School.

You can apply online for vacancies online or call the Office of Human Resources at (601) 960–8745.

