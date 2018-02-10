Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Jefferson County

Source: Jefferson Co SO

Jefferson County Sheriff's department reported a shooting at the Zippy convenient store on the 1000 block of Main Street in Fayette.

Sheriff Peter E. Walker said 28-year-old Latasha Collins was shot by 26-year-old Ikeheem Colenberg at 4:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

Collins was transported to the Jefferson County hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Colenberg has been arrested and charged with murder and is awaiting an initial court appearance on Monday.

Walker said this is an ongoing investigation.

