Jackknifed 18-wheeler leaves Interstate 20 Eastbound blocked in Vicksburg

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Source: Karen Macgruder Source: Karen Macgruder
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed off of the Indiana Avenue exit on Interstate 20 eastbound in Vicksburg. 

Traffic is backed up on I-20 east going towards Jackson and law enforcement are on the scene. 

We have news crew on the way to the scene. 

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest. 

