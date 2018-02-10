Jackknifed 18-wheeler leaves Interstate 20 Eastbound blocked in Vicksburg

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed off of the Indiana Avenue exit on Interstate 20 eastbound in Vicksburg.

Traffic is backed up on I-20 east going towards Jackson and law enforcement are on the scene.

We have news crew on the way to the scene.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

