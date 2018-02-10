Politico: Mississippian Heath Hall, Federal Railroad Administration acting chief, resigned effective immediately

Mississippian Heath Hall who is the acting Federal Railroad Administration acting chief resigned Saturday according to Politico.com. Hall was appointed Deputy Administrator in June.

Hall, who was the former spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff's Department, leaves the post at a time when the strain of the FRA hasn't had a permanent leader for more than a year while it investigates a string of deadly train crashes and deals with a rising trend of rail-related deaths.

In addition to being in charge of the FRA, Politico raised questions to the Department of Transportation about Hall simultaneously working as a public relations consultant in the magnolia state.

The ethics form from which Hall pledged promised that his public relations and political consulting firm would be "dormant" while working at DOT.

We reached out unsuccessfully to Hall for comment Saturday. We have also been unable to verify whether Hall did indeed resign.

This story will update when more information is available.

