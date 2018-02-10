AARP celebrates black history month at MS Civil Rights Museum

Today local residents and visitors of Jackson spent the day learning about the state's role in the equal rights for African American men and women.

AARP of Mississippi celebrated black history month by offering free admission for the first 300 visitors to the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

"I think it's really important for our young people of all ages, all genders, all races to understand what our history is, so that one, we don't repeat it and two, to have some pride in what we have gone thru and to see how Mississippi has grown, says Kimberly Campbell, Director of AARP of Mississippi.



Using historical artifacts, documentation and multimedia, the museum is designed to give people a true insight into one of the most important times in American history.

Crystal Harrison is visiting from Gulfport. When asked about her first impression she said, "I'm already fascinated by all the things on the wall, like the pictures. It's all captivating."



Melvin Butler if from Tyler, Mississippi, brought his family and his son to the museum but more than anything, he says, he wanted his son to see it."I think it's important for him to understand the struggle that black people went thru and to see the things that they did."



Visitors of the museum witnessed the freedom struggle thru galleries that show the systematic oppression of black Mississippians.



When I asked Crystal Harrison what she thought Martin Luther King would say if he were here today she said, "honestly I think he would be proud that we have multicultural schools, that everything is like what he fought for but he would also be saddened that the African American people he was fighting for is also bringing each other down even more."



One of the highlights is the central space called This Little Light of Mine. A sculpture sits in the middle. And as more and more people gather in the space, the sculpture glows brighter and the music plays louder.



And little girls like Morgan Scott from Georgia dance to the music.



